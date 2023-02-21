Chicago's Celebrini, Fargo's Marinov take home another USHL weekly honor along with Lincoln's Buckberger

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini, Lincoln defenseman Boston Buckberger and Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov took home the respective honors for Week 21.

It’s the second consecutive and fourth weekly honor of the season for both Celebrini and Marinov.

“Mack’s work ethic is phenomenal,” Chicago head coach Mike Garman said. “He’s always working to put his teammates in good situations.”

Celebrini continues to turn heads and the potential top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft has 11 goals and 15 points over his last five games.

Celebrini racked up seven goals and an assist this weekend, including five goals Saturday in a 8-5 win over the USNTDP. The five-goal game was the first in Chicago’s franchise history and the Steel finished the weekend 2-1-0-0.

The Boston University commit now leads the USHL in both goals (35) and points (62), and is averaging a staggering 1.68 points per game. He’s still just 16 years old and won’t turn 17 until June.

“It's always nice to see his effort get rewarded, but most of all he's a great teammate and leader,” Garman said.

While Celebrini has been one of the USHL’s best rookie forwards, Buckberger has quietly been one of the USHL’s best blue liners.

Despite Lincoln’s 0-4-0-0 showing last week, Buckberger found the back of the net twice and added four assists. The Wisconsin commit finished the week with six points, bringing his season total to 37 (6-31-37), and fired 15 shots on goal over the four games.

Boston Buckberger saw his seven-game point streak come to an end Saturday night in Fargo. However, Buckberger responded with a goal and assist on Sunday. The Wisconsin commit has 13 points (2-11-13) over his last nine games and 37 (6-31-37) in 43 games this season. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Buckberger’s 37 points are currently tied for the most amongst USHL defenseman with Eric Pohlkamp. It’s the second weekly honor of the season for the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native and his first since Week 5.

As for Marinov, the Fargo goaltender continues to be one of the USHL’s best between the pipes. Marinov leads the USHL in save percentage (.926), goals-against average (2.07) and it’s no coincidence the Force own the USHL’s best record.

Marinov stopped 59 of the 63 shots fired his way this weekend in a pair of 3-2 wins over Lincoln. Marinov has won his last 11 starts and is still undefeated (18-0-0-2) in regulation this season.

"He just continues to impress," Fargo head coach Nick Oliver said last week. "His competitiveness and his consistency continue to stand out."

The Force have points in nine straight (8-0-1-0) and now hold a nine-point lead atop the Western Conference.

Fargo will play a pair of road games this weekend at Waterloo (Friday) and Des Moines (Saturday). Chicago and Lincoln have home-and-home series with Green Bay and Sioux Falls respectively.