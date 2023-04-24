Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season

Lukas Sawchyn becomes the ninth USHL player tendered for next season and the eighth tender in Steel franchise history

Chicago Steel USHL Logo.jpg
Chicago Steel logo
Contributed logo
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:45 PM

A busy Monday continues in the USHL as the Chicago Steel have tendered right-shot forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season.

The Grande Prairie, Alberta native racked up 78 points (28-50-78) in 57 games at Shattuck St. Mary’s (16U AAA) this season.

“We’re thrilled to sign Lukas to a tender,” Chicago head coach and general manager Mike Garman said in a statement. “He’s a very talented hockey player who consistently generates great scoring chances and has a knack for scoring goals. Not only is he an offensive talent, but Sawchyn plays a 200-foot game and is highly competitive all over the rink.

“In addition to being a great hockey player, Lukas is passionate about getting better and we’re grateful he’s entrusted the Steel with the next stage of his development. He has a very professional approach to the game and we can’t wait to see him in a Steel jersey this fall.”

This season was Sawchyn’s second in Faribault as he played 52 games with the Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA team last season. Sawchyn scored 35 goals and added 50 assists in those 52 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s the second member of Shattuck’s 16U AAA team to sign a tender this month, joining Masun Fleece.

Sawchyn becomes the ninth USHL player tendered for next season and the eighth tender in Chicago’s franchise history. He joins an impressive list alongside Macklin Celebrini (2022), Michael Hage (2022), Jayden Perron (2021) and Adam Fantilli (2020).

“I am very honored and excited to continue my development with the Chicago Steel,” Sawchyn said. “This is an awesome opportunity with a great organization. They have an amazing coaching staff, a great team culture, and fantastic support system.

“They have an incredible track record of player development and team success. I can’t wait to get started and contribute at the highest level I can!”

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
USHL POTW April 24.JPG
USHL
Youngstown's Pietila and Fowler, Sioux City's Slukynsky take home USHL's final regular-season weekly honors
Grant Slukynsky finishes regular season with six-point weekend while Jacob Fowler earns his sixth Goaltender of the Week honor
April 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tri-City-Storm-USHL-Logo
USHL
Tri-City Storm tender Shakopee’s Cooper Simpson for 2023-24 season
16-year-old forward Cooper Simpson becomes the 11th tender in franchise history after a breakout season at Shakopee High School
April 24, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: First-round preview
Stars and Buccaneers, Storm and Musketeers set to battle out west while NTDP hosts Cedar Rapids and Green Bay hosts Dubuque in the east
April 24, 2023 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCN9184.JPG
USHL
Former USHL champion Fargo Force finally gets its hands on another trophy for the first time
Fargo broke game open with late first-period rush of goals then later lifted the nearly 5-foot Anderson Cup with an on-ice, post-game celebration to honor the regular-season championship
April 22, 2023 02:58 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Force chase Anderson Cup while Bucs, Stampede battle for playoff spot with one weekend to go
Des Moines and Sioux Falls continue their battle in the west while several Eastern Conference teams jockey for playoff positioning heading into final weekend
April 20, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Bucs and Stars sweep, pair of teams clinch playoff spots and Force close in on Anderson Cup
Six massive points for the Des Moines Buccaneers, a pair of wins in Fargo for the Lincoln Stars and RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch in the penultimate weekend of the regular season
April 18, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Bob Haller.JPG
USHL
The heart of the Storm and the man behind the wheel; Tri-City bus driver spends his final season on the road
Bob Haller has driven the Tri-City Storm since day one back in 2000. Now in his 23rd and final season, 'Bobbo' has been there every step of the way
April 17, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushlers copy.jpg
USHL
Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead, pair of Des Moines Buccaneers take home Week 29 USHL Player of the Week honors
Pair of wins give Cameron Whitehead his third Goaltender of the Week honor while Braden Rourke and Michael Bevilacqua lead Des Moines to a three-in-three sweep
April 17, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCN9118.JPG
USHL
Beer: Fargo Force's slide getting dangerously close to playoffs
While Fargo still leads the USHL with 84 points, its 2-7-1-0 mark certainly isn’t the way to play your best hockey with one weekend left in the regular season.
April 16, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
DSCN9155.jpg
USHL
RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch, Stars sweep Fargo, Bucs earn pair of massive wins
Cameron Whitehead and Jan Korec post shutouts as Stars and Bucs complete road sweeps
April 16, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

As a result of the tender, Chicago will forfeit its Phase I first-round selection in the 2023 USHL Draft, which takes place May 2 (Phase I) and May 3 (Phase II). Teams have until April 29 to tender players.

Each tendered player will be on their respective team’s roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team’s regular season games.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
With just two weekends remaining in the regular season, points are at a premium as teams battle for playoff spots and positioning
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
From roller hockey in California to an 18-game point streak in the USHL, Tri-City's Connelly has blossomed into one of the USHL's youngest and biggest offensive threats
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for April 12: Top teams stay put as the regular season winds down
Lincoln Stars keep shining, Chicago Steel remain atop the Eastern Conference and races tighten for final playoff spots
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Cayden Casey DSM Buccaneers.JPG
USHL
Des Moines center Cayden Casey re-adjusts to life in the USHL after deep tournament run with Andover
Elk River's Cayden Casey has two goals and an assist through his first nine games back with the Des Moines Buccaneers. So far so good for the St. Lawrence commit
April 11, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT