Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season

A busy Monday continues in the USHL as the Chicago Steel have tendered right-shot forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season.

The Grande Prairie, Alberta native racked up 78 points (28-50-78) in 57 games at Shattuck St. Mary’s (16U AAA) this season.

“We’re thrilled to sign Lukas to a tender,” Chicago head coach and general manager Mike Garman said in a statement. “He’s a very talented hockey player who consistently generates great scoring chances and has a knack for scoring goals. Not only is he an offensive talent, but Sawchyn plays a 200-foot game and is highly competitive all over the rink.

“In addition to being a great hockey player, Lukas is passionate about getting better and we’re grateful he’s entrusted the Steel with the next stage of his development. He has a very professional approach to the game and we can’t wait to see him in a Steel jersey this fall.”

This season was Sawchyn’s second in Faribault as he played 52 games with the Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA team last season. Sawchyn scored 35 goals and added 50 assists in those 52 games.

He’s the second member of Shattuck’s 16U AAA team to sign a tender this month, joining Masun Fleece.

Sawchyn becomes the ninth USHL player tendered for next season and the eighth tender in Chicago’s franchise history. He joins an impressive list alongside Macklin Celebrini (2022), Michael Hage (2022), Jayden Perron (2021) and Adam Fantilli (2020).

“I am very honored and excited to continue my development with the Chicago Steel,” Sawchyn said. “This is an awesome opportunity with a great organization. They have an amazing coaching staff, a great team culture, and fantastic support system.

“They have an incredible track record of player development and team success. I can’t wait to get started and contribute at the highest level I can!”

As a result of the tender, Chicago will forfeit its Phase I first-round selection in the 2023 USHL Draft, which takes place May 2 (Phase I) and May 3 (Phase II). Teams have until April 29 to tender players.

Each tendered player will be on their respective team’s roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team’s regular season games.