Chicago Steel's winning streak broken by Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The Chicago Steel have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Chicago was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Wednesday's game at ImOn Ice Arena finished 7-2 and the winning streak was ended.

The RoughRiders started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Dylan Hryckowian scoring in the first period, assisted by Liam Lesakowski and Zaccharya Wisdom .

The RoughRiders' Jacob Kraft increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by JJ Wiebusch and Liam Lesakowski.

The RoughRiders increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Zaccharya Wisdom with a minute left into the first, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the RoughRiders led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Jacob Kraft increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Eric Pohlkamp and Tyson Gross .

Zaccharya Wisdom increased the lead to 6-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Ryan Walsh .

Nolan Joyce narrowed the gap to 6-2 four minutes later.

The RoughRiders increased the lead to 7-2 with 42 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Tyson Gross.

The RoughRiders were whistled for six penalties, while the Steel received nine penalties.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the RoughRiders hosting the Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena and the Steel visiting the Gamblers at 6:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.