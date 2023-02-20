Chicago Steel's winning run ended after game against Team USA

The Chicago Steel's run of six straight wins ended at home against Team USA. Sunday's game at Fox Valley Ice Arena finished 8-5.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Team USA led 3-2 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Steel.

The Team USA tied the score 5-5 early into the third period when Max Plante netted one, assisted by James Hagens and Christian Humphreys.

The Team USA took the lead early in the third when Cole Eiserman scored yet again, assisted by Brodie Ziemer and James Hagens.

Cole Eiserman increased the lead to 7-5 late in the third, assisted by Max Plante.

The Team USA increased the lead to 8-5 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Charlie Pardue, assisted by Max Plante.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Steel hosting the Gamblers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena and the Team USA visiting the Lumberjacks at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.