Chicago Steel win on the road against Youngstown Phantoms

The Chicago Steel won the road game against the Youngstown Phantoms 6-2 on Saturday.

The Phantoms took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Chase Pietila . Kenta Isogai and Andon Cerbone assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Steel led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Jake Livanavage increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period.

Nicholas Moldenhauer increased the lead to 6-2 seven minutes later.

The Phantoms were whistled for 10 penalties, while the Steel received nine penalties.

Next up:

Next up, the Phantoms face Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena, while the Steel face Dubuque on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Friday.