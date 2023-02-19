Chicago Steel win at home vs. Hard-to-beat Team USA

One winning streak was extended as another was ended when the two star-studded teams, the Chicago Steel and Team USA, faced each other at Fox Valley Ice Arena. Chicago won 8-5 at home and claimed their sixth straight win. Before the game, Team USA had seven wins in a row.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Cole Eiserman. James Hagens assisted.

The Steel tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Mack Celebrini scored, assisted by Jayden Perron and Michael Emerson .

The Team USA's Cole Eiserman took the lead late in the first, assisted by James Hagens and Cole Hutson.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Steel led 5-4 going in to the third period.

Mack Celebrini increased the lead to 6-4 early into the third period, assisted by Quinn Finley and Jake Livanavage .

Mack Celebrini increased the lead to 7-4 five minutes later, assisted by Quinn Finley and Jayden Perron.

Kristian Epperson narrowed the gap to 7-5 only seconds later, assisted by James Hagens.

Nicholas Moldenhauer increased the lead to 8-5 five minutes later, assisted by Jack Harvey .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.