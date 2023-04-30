Chicago Steel win at home against Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Chicago Steel won the home game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Steel took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jayden Perron . Quinn Finley and Nicholas Moldenhauer assisted.

The Fighting Saints tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Owen Michaels , assisted by Max Burkholder and Lucas St. Louis .

The Steel took the lead early in the second period when Jayden Perron beat the goalie again, assisted by Quinn Finley and Mick Thompson .

The Steel increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.29 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jayden Perron.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.