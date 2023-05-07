Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Chicago Steel win and tie series with Youngstown Phantoms

The Chicago Steel won 5-2 at home against the Youngstown Phantoms. The series is now tied at 1-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:52 PM

The series is now tied at 1-1.

The Steel took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Michael Emerson . Jayden Perron and Michael Hage ns assisted.

The Steel's Anthony Dowd increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Charlie Major and Cameron Johnson .

The Steel scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Jack Harvey made it 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Michael Hage and Nicholas Moldenhauer .

Next games:

The teams meet again for Game 3 on Monday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.