Chicago Steel win against Team USA in shootout on the road

The Chicago Steel were the victors in a close encounter with Team USA. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the road team win by 5-4.

December 10, 2022 08:36 PM
With this win the Steel have four straight victories.

Next up:

The Steel play against Muskegon on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena. The Team USA will face Muskegon on Friday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.

