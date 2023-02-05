Chicago Steel win 5-3 at home against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The Chicago Steel won at home on Saturday, handing the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders a defeat 5-3.

The Steel started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Zam Plante scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jack Harvey and Michael Hagens .

Eric Pohlkamp scored early in the second period, assisted by Andy Moore .

The Steel made it 2-1 with a goal from Jayden Perron .

The RoughRiders tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Tyson Gross found the back of the net, assisted by Colin Grable and JJ Wiebusch .

Zaccharya Wisdom took the lead four minutes later.

Anthony Dowd tied it up 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Mick Thompson .

Michael Emerson took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Jake Livanavage and Jayden Perron.

The Steel increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.15 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jack Harvey.

The Steel were whistled for seven penalties, while the RoughRiders received 10 penalties.

Coming up:

The Steel travel to Omaha on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The RoughRiders visit Green Bay to play the Gamblers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.