Junior and Prospects USHL

Chicago Steel secured first place with a win against Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Chicago Steel assured themselves a first place finish in the USHL with a 7-2 win on the road against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 6:00 AM

The visiting Steel started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Charlie Major scoring in the first minute, assisted by Christopher Delaney .

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Nicholas Moldenhauer , assisted by Jayden Perron .

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Steel.

Jordan Brisson increased the lead to 6-2 in the third period, assisted by Grayden Slipec .

Grayden Slipec increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Chris Able and Michael Hage .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
