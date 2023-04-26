Chicago Steel secured first place with a win against Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Chicago Steel assured themselves a first place finish in the USHL with a 7-2 win on the road against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The visiting Steel started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Charlie Major scoring in the first minute, assisted by Christopher Delaney .

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Nicholas Moldenhauer , assisted by Jayden Perron .

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Steel.

Jordan Brisson increased the lead to 6-2 in the third period, assisted by Grayden Slipec .

ADVERTISEMENT

Grayden Slipec increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Chris Able and Michael Hage .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.