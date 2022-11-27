Chicago Steel score twice in the third to beat Green Bay Gamblers

The Chicago Steel defeated the Green Bay Gamblers 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Chicago pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Chicago's Mack Celebrini scored the game-winning goal.

The Gamblers first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Barrett Hall, assisted by Jimmy Clark and Jayden Davis.

Jack Harvey tied the game 1-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jayden Perron and Chris Able.

Mack Celebrini took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Jack Harvey.

The Gamblers were called for 10 penalties, while the Steel received nine penalties.

Next games:

The Gamblers host Youngstown on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bill Gray's Regional IcePlex. The Steel will face Muskegon on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.