Chicago Steel score twice in the third to beat Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Chicago Steel defeated the Dubuque Fighting Saints 5-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Chicago pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Chicago's Quinn Finley scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Fighting Saints opened strong, right after the puck drop with Riley Stuart scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Nils Juntorp and Max Montes .

The Steel tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Nolan Joyce scored the first goal, assisted by Jake Livanavage .

The Steel took the lead in the first period when Charlie Major struck, assisted by Christopher Delaney .

The Fighting Saints tied the game 2-2 late in the first period when Max Montes scored, assisted by Owen Michaels and Max Burkholder .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

Quinn Finley took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Jayden Perron .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Monday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.