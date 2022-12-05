Chicago Steel pull ahead in the third to defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Chicago Steel were victorious at home against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. After two periods, the teams were tied at 4, but Chicago pulled away in the third, winning the game 7-4.

The Steel took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jayden Perron . Mack Celebrini and Mick Thompson assisted.

The Lumberjacks tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Owen Mehlenbacher halfway through the first, assisted by Michael Callow and Jake Richard .

The Lumberjacks took the lead late into the first when Jake Richard scored, assisted by Sacha Boisvert and Cody Croal .

The Lumberjacks' Jack Sparkes increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by David Hymovitch .

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

Jayden Perron took the lead in the third period, assisted by Mick Thompson and Jake Livanavage .

Mack Celebrini increased the lead to 6-4 just one minute later, assisted by Zam Plante and Mick Thompson.

The Steel increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.04 remaining of the third period after a goal from Christopher Delaney .

The Steel have now racked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Steel play Team USA away on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Dubuque at home on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.