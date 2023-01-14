Chicago Steel pull ahead in the third to defeat Madison Capitols

The Chicago Steel were victorious on the road against the Madison Capitols. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Chicago pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-3.

The visiting Steel opened strong, right after the puck drop with Cameron Johnson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Nolan Joyce .

The Capitols' Jack Musa tied the game late in the first period, assisted by Trey Ausmus and Brady Yakesh .

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Charlie Major took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Hunter Hady .

The Steel increased the lead to 5-3 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Harvey , assisted by Michael Emerson .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.