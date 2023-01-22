Chicago Steel pull ahead in the third to defeat Des Moines Buccaneers

The Chicago Steel were victorious at home against the Des Moines Buccaneers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Chicago pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Chicago's Mack Celebrini scored the game-winning goal.

The Steel took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Nicholas Moldenhauer . Mack Celebrini and Anthony Dowd assisted.

Alex Pineau scored in the second period, assisted by Owen West and Jak Vaarwerk .

The Buccaneers made it 2-1 with a goal from Henry Bartle .

Late in the second period, Jayden Perron scored a goal, assisted by Michael Hagens and Zam Plante , making the score 2-2.

The Steel took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Mack Celebrini netted one, assisted by Anthony Dowd and Quinn Finley . That left the final score at 3-2.

Coming up:

On Friday the Steel will play on the road against the Phantoms at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre, while the Buccaneers will face the Musketeers home at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.