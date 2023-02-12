Chicago Steel keep on winning and now have four straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Chicago Steel as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Des Moines Buccaneers, making it four in a row. They won 7-4 over Des Moines.
The Buccaneers' Jak Vaarwerk tied the game halfway through the first period, assisted by Henry Bartle and Michael Bevilacqua .
The Steel's Michael Hagens took the lead late into the first, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Jake Livanavage .
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Steel led 4-3 going in to the third period.
Michael Hagens increased the lead to 5-3 in the third period, assisted by Christopher Delaney and Quinn Finley .
Henry Bartle narrowed the gap to 5-4 nine minutes later, assisted by Joey Muldowney .
The Steel increased the lead to 6-4 with 01.29 remaining of the third period after a goal from Mack Celebrini, assisted by Chris Able .
The Steel increased the lead to 7-4 with 47 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Zam Plante .
Next up:
The Buccaneers will travel to the Lincoln Stars on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box. The Steel will face Cedar Rapids at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.