Chicago Steel grab extra point vs. Team USA in overtime

The Chicago Steel and visiting Team USA tied 5-5 in regulation on Saturday. Chicago beat Team USA in overtime 6-5.

Chicago's Nicholas Moldenhauer scored the game-winning goal.

The Team USA took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Cole Eiserman. Zach Schulz assisted.

The Team USA's Salvatore Guzzo increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Danny Nelson.

The Steel's Chris Able narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Michael Hage ns.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Team USA led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Steel narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period when Christopher Delaney beat the goalie, assisted by Jordan Brisson and Anthony Dowd .

Michael Emerson tied it up 4-4 late into the third, assisted by Quinn Finley and Jayden Perron .

The Steel took the lead with 01.15 remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Harvey , assisted by Christopher Delaney and Michael Emerson.

The Team USA tied the score 5-5 with 59 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Will Smith.

Just over two minutes in, Nicholas Moldenhauer scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jack Harvey and Mack Celebrini.

Next up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.