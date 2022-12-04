Chicago Steel grab extra point vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks in overtime

The Chicago Steel and the visiting Muskegon Lumberjacks tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Chicago beat Muskegon in overtime 4-3.

Chicago's Jack Harvey scored the game-winning goal.

The Steel took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Cameron Johnson . Zam Plante and Christopher Delaney assisted.

Michael Callow scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Matthew Morden and George Fegaras .

The Steel took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Jack Harvey found the back of the net, assisted by Jake Livanavage .

Michael Hagens increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Chris Able and Jordan Brisson .

Ethan Whitcomb narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third, assisted by Gavin McCarthy and Owen Mehlenbacher .

The Lumberjacks tied the score 3-3 with 01.46 remaining of the third after a goal from Jake Richard .

In overtime, it took 45 seconds before Jack Harvey scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Mick Thompson .

The Steel were whistled for nine penalties, while the Lumberjacks received eight penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.