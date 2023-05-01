Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Chicago Steel dig deep in the third to win against Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Chicago Steel and the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints were tied going into the third, but Chicago pulled away for a 5-4 victory in game action.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 11:00 AM

Chicago's Quinn Finley scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Fighting Saints opened strong, early in the game with Riley Stuart scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Nils Juntorp and Max Montes .

The Steel tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Nolan Joyce scored the first goal, assisted by Jake Livanavage .

The Steel took the lead in the first period when Charlie Major struck, assisted by Christopher Delaney .

The Fighting Saints tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Max Montes late in the first period, assisted by Owen Michaels and Max Burkholder .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

Quinn Finley took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Jayden Perron .

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.