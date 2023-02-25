Chicago Steel beat in overtime the Green Bay Gamblers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Chicago Steel come away with the close win over the Green Bay Gamblers at home on Friday. The final score was 6-5.

Chicago's Jayden Perron scored the game-winning goal.

The Gamblers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jimmy Clark . Michael DeAngelo and Jakub Altrichter assisted.

The Steel tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Michael Emerson scored, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Quinn Finley .

The Steel's Nicholas Moldenhauer took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Jack Harvey and Jake Livanavage .

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

The Steel took the lead with 54 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Nicholas Moldenhauer, assisted by Jack Harvey and Hunter Hady .

The Gamblers tied the score 5-5 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Eli Sebastian , assisted by Jimmy Clark.

Just over one minutes in, Jayden Perron scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Anthony Dowd .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Green Bay at Resch Center.