Chicago Steel beat Dubuque Fighting Saints – Perron scores 2

The Chicago Steel beat the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints 6-3 on Saturday.

The Steel took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Grayden Slipec . Jordan Brisson and Brady Arneson assisted.

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Christopher Delaney scored, assisted by Charlie Major and Cameron Johnson .

The Steel increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Jayden Perron found the back of the net, assisted by Chris Able and Nicholas Moldenhauer .

The Fighting Saints made it 3-1 with a goal from Owen Michaels .

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Hage increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nicholas Moldenhauer and Anthony Dowd .

Owen Michaels narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Max Burkholder and Lucas St. Louis .

Jayden Perron increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Cameron Johnson and Nolan Joyce .

Owen Michaels narrowed the gap to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Oliver Moberg .

The Steel increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Harvey .

Next games:

On Friday the Steel will play on the road against the Lumberjacks at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena, while the Fighting Saints will face the Black Hawks home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.