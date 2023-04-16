Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Chicago Steel beat Dubuque Fighting Saints – Perron scores 2

The Chicago Steel beat the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints 6-3 on Saturday.

img_500274035_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:46 PM

The Chicago Steel beat the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints 6-3 on Saturday.

The Steel took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Grayden Slipec . Jordan Brisson and Brady Arneson assisted.

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Christopher Delaney scored, assisted by Charlie Major and Cameron Johnson .

The Steel increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Jayden Perron found the back of the net, assisted by Chris Able and Nicholas Moldenhauer .

The Fighting Saints made it 3-1 with a goal from Owen Michaels .

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Hage increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nicholas Moldenhauer and Anthony Dowd .

Owen Michaels narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Max Burkholder and Lucas St. Louis .

Jayden Perron increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Cameron Johnson and Nolan Joyce .

Owen Michaels narrowed the gap to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Oliver Moberg .

The Steel increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Harvey .

Next games:

On Friday the Steel will play on the road against the Lumberjacks at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena, while the Fighting Saints will face the Black Hawks home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for April 12: Top teams stay put as the regular season winds down
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine