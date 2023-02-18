Chicago Steel beat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and continue winning run

The game between the Chicago Steel and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday finished 4-3. The result means Chicago has five straight wins.

The RoughRiders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Zaccharya Wisdom .

The Steel tied the game 1-1 with a minute left in the first when Mack Celebrini scored, assisted by Jayden Perron and Jake Livanavage .

The Steel made it 2-1 in the middle of the second period when Michael Emerson beat the goalie, assisted by Quinn Finley and Jayden Perron.

Martins Lavins tied it up 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Eric Pohlkamp .

Zam Plante took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Jack Harvey and Nicholas Moldenhauer .

Mack Celebrini increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Jake Livanavage and Chris Able .

The RoughRiders narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 13 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Eric Pohlkamp, assisted by Joshua Karnish and Bryce Montgomery .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Steel will host Team USA at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena and the RoughRiders will host Waterloo at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.