Junior and Prospects USHL

Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini adds his latest piece of hardware as the USHL Player of the Year

Chicago's Celebrini becomes the third player in franchise history and the third rookie in league history to take be named USHL Player of the Year

Macklin Celebrini Chicago 2.jpg
Macklin Celebrini scored a USHL-leading 46 goals and 86 points this season. His 86 points were the most points by a U17 player in league history. Celebrini was named the USHL Rookie of the Year on Tuesday, Forward of the Year on Thursday and Player of the Year on Friday.
Contributed / Chicago Steel
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 2:22 PM

Macklin Celebrini has had quite the week. The Vancouver native scored the overtime-winner last Sunday, lifting Canada to a bronze medal at the U18 World Championship.

He was then named the USHL Rookie of the Year on Tuesday and the USHL Forward of the Year on Thursday. Along with being named to both the USHL All-Rookie Team and All-USHL First Team on Monday.

However, Celebrini added one more piece of hardware to his rapidly growing collection Friday afternoon as the rookie phenom was named the USHL Player of the Year.

Celebrini becomes the third rookie (Steve MacSwain,1983 and Mike Carlson,1981) to ever win the award and the third player in Steel history (Sean Farrell, 2021 and Andrew Miller, 2009) to do so.

He's also the first player in league history to win the Forward, Rookie and Player of the Year awards.

"To dominate in the USHL at 16 years old is remarkable," Chicago head coach Mike Garman said in a statement. "In addition to being a phenomenal player, Mack is a true leader and great teammate. He generates high quality scoring chances in all situations and finds ways to put his teammates in great positions all over the ice.

"He's extremely competitive and relentlessly wins puck battles. Mack is an incredible combination of skill, hockey IQ, and competitiveness."

It’s a broken record at this point, but Celebrini’s rookie season ranks among the best in league history. He scored a USHL-leading 46 goals and 86 points this season, which were the most points by a U17 player in USHL history.

He also led the league with 21 power-play goals and eight game-winning goals, and his 21 power-play tallies were also a Chicago single-season franchise record.

Celebrini had 13 multi-goal games — which included four hat tricks — and put together arguably the league’s most impressive individual performance with a five-goal game on Feb. 18.

His 46 goals were six clear of the next closest forward — Chicago teammate Jack Harvey — and Celebrini’s 86 points were seven more than Cedar Rapids winger Ryan Walsh. He also finished the regular season with a plus-27 rating, which was tied for eighth in the league.

The Boston University commit will make his USHL playoff debut Friday night as Chicago hosts Youngstown to open the Eastern Conference Finals. Celebrini was limited to just 50 games in the regular season as he left early to join Team Canada in Switzerland.

Celebrini was on pace to surpass the 100-point mark in the USHL but still averaged 1.72 points per game.

Celebrini will try to add one more piece of hardware this spring and help Chicago capture its third Clark Cup in franchise history. He’s already received plenty of buzz as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and will now try to add one final chapter to his phenomenal USHL rookie season.

League awards were voted on by each member club’s general manager after each club nominated their players for awards. A full list of winners is included below.

USHL Award Winners

Player of the Year: Macklin Celebrini, Chicago
Forward of the Year: Macklin Celebrini, Chicago
Defenseman of the Year: Eric Pohlkamp, Cedar Rapids
Goaltender of the Year: Jacob Fowler, Youngstown
Rookie of the Year: Macklin Celebrini, Chicago
Coach of the Year: Nick Oliver, Fargo
General Manager of the Year: Bryn Chyzyk, Waterloo
All-Rookie Teams
All-USHL Teams

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
