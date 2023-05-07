Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Chicago and Youngstown split first two games in the Eastern Conference Finals

Phantoms take a 1-0 series lead with 4-1 win while Steel respond with a 5-2 win of their own, sending the series to Eastern Ohio tied 1-1

Jack Harvey.jpeg
Jack Harvey had a goal and an assist Saturday night in Chicago's 5-2 win over Youngstown in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The win tied the best-of-five series at 1-1.
Contributed / Chicago Steel
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 1:09 AM

The Eastern Conference Finals have been exactly as advertised so far. Jacob Fowler and Youngstown’s stingy defense stole the show on Friday while Chicago’s potent offense lit the lamp five times Saturday night, knotting the best-of-five series at 1-1.

Fargo and Lincoln are also tied 1-1 through two games in the Western Conference Finals. Here’s a look back at this weekend’s games at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Fowler makes 27 saves and Phantoms ride 3-0 lead to a 4-1 win in Game 1

Brandon Svoboda and Andrew Centrella scored a pair of first-period goals and that was all the Phantoms needed in a 4-1 series-opening win Friday night in Chicago. Shane Lachance made it 3-0 midway through the second period and the Phantoms carried that lead into the second intermission.

Although Jayden Perron got Chicago on the board 12:23 into the third, Perron’s shot was the only one that found its way past the USHL Goaltender of the Year.

Fowler was once again brilliant as he stopped 27 of the 28 shots Chicago fired his way. Fowler stopped 95 of the 99 shots fired his way in his first three playoff starts, which includes Friday’s game.

Chicago — which scored a league-best 275 goals during the regular season — struggled to get much going offensively, besides a series of first-period chances.

The Phantoms weathered the storm early and took control of the game late. Especially in the third where Youngstown dominated the shot count 17-5 and generated consistent pressure.

Chicago’s Christian Manz made 36 saves and did his part between the pipes. However, the Steel were never able to recover from the 3-0 deficit.

William Whitelaw tacked on an empty-netter in the final seconds, securing the 4-1 win.

Youngstown improved to 3-0 in the postseason with the win while the Steel suffered their first loss of the postseason. Lachance (1-1-2), Jack Willson (0-2-2) and Martin Misiak (0-3-3) all recorded multi-point games in the win for Youngstown.

Steel respond with five goals and knot series at 1-1

That potent offense looked more like its typical self Saturday night as Chicago scored five times in a 5-2 win over Youngstown.

Michael Hage, Jack Harvey and Anthony Dowd each had a goal and an assist while Manz once again impressed with 35 saves and notched his third playoff win.

Saturday’s win sends the best-of-five series back to Youngstown tied 1-1.

One night after seeing Youngstown jump out to a 3-0 lead, the Steel grabbed a commanding lead of their own. Michael Emerson and Dowd scored late in the first period, Quinn Finley made it 3-0 1:42 into the second and Hage made it a 4-0 game minutes later.

The late first-period goals were especially key, giving Chicago its first lead of the series and sending them back to the locker room with the momentum.

That momentum rolled into the second as Finley and Hage doubled the lead with a pair of quick goals. Although the Phantoms made it a 4-2 game thanks to goals from Misiak and Andrew Strathmann, Harvey answered back with a third-period power-play goal.

Despite the disappointing loss, Youngstown had an impressive second period with 20 shots and a slew of chances. Misiak’s five playoff points (1-4-5) are also tied for the team lead.

But in a series where goaltending was a huge key coming in, Manz was stellar once again Saturday night.

The series now shifts to the Covelli Centre as Youngstown will look to take advantage of home ice. The Phantoms had the league’s best record during the regular season at 23-7-0-1.

Games 3 and 4 are set for Monday (May 8) and Tuesday (May 9) while a potential Game 5 would be back in Chicago on Thursday, May 11.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
