Charlie Lurie scores four in Omaha Lancers win over Sioux City Musketeers

Charlie Lurie struck four times as the Omaha Lancers beat the Omaha Lancers 7-5 on the road.

Nate Benoit , Griffin Jurecki and Reese Laubach scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Sioux City's goals came through Ryan Conmy , Tyler Hotson , Ben Poitras and Easton Zueger .

Five goals were scored in the first period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Lancers.

Tyler Hotson tied the game 5-5 halfway through the third period, assisted by Garrett Brown .

Charlie Lurie took the lead one minute later, assisted by Reese Laubach and Justin Stupka .

The Lancers increased the lead to 7-5 with 17 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Charlie Lurie, assisted by Griffin Jurecki.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Musketeers hosting Waterloo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena, and the Lancers hosting Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.