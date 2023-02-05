Cerbone's two goals net Youngstown Phantoms victory over Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Youngstown Phantoms defeated the hosting Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday, ending 5-1.

The Phantoms took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Shane Lachance . Chase Pietila and Martin Misiak assisted.

Andon Cerbone scored early in the second period, assisted by William Whitelaw and Justin Varner .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Andon Cerbone beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Matthew Perkins and Kenta Isogai .

Justin Solovey narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third, assisted by George Fegaras and Ty Henricks .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.45 remaining of the third after a goal from Matthew Perkins.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.06 remaining of the third after a goal from Blake Bechen , assisted by James Fisher and Braiden Clark .

The Lumberjacks were called for 15 penalties, while the Phantoms received 13 penalties.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday with the Lumberjacks hosting Madison at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice, and the Phantoms hosting Green Bay at Resch Center.