Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Junior and Prospects | USHL

Cerbone strikes twice as Youngstown Phantoms beat Green Bay Gamblers

The Youngstown Phantoms defeated the hosting Green Bay Gamblers 4-3 on Friday.

img_500248564_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 10, 2023 09:39 PM
Share

The Youngstown Phantoms defeated the hosting Green Bay Gamblers 4-3 on Friday.

The Phantoms took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from William Whitelaw . Shane Lachance assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Phantoms.

Matthew DiMarsico narrowed the gap to 4-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Eli Sebastian .

The Gamblers were called for seven penalties, while the Phantoms received nine penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.

Related Topics: GREEN BAY GAMBLERSYOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS