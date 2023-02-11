Cerbone strikes twice as Youngstown Phantoms beat Green Bay Gamblers
The Youngstown Phantoms defeated the hosting Green Bay Gamblers 4-3 on Friday.
The Phantoms took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from William Whitelaw . Shane Lachance assisted.
The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Phantoms.
Matthew DiMarsico narrowed the gap to 4-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Eli Sebastian .
The Gamblers were called for seven penalties, while the Phantoms received nine penalties.
Next up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.