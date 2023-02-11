Cerbone strikes twice as Youngstown Phantoms beat Green Bay Gamblers

The Youngstown Phantoms defeated the hosting Green Bay Gamblers 4-3 on Friday.

The Phantoms took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from William Whitelaw . Shane Lachance assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Phantoms.

Matthew DiMarsico narrowed the gap to 4-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Eli Sebastian .

The Gamblers were called for seven penalties, while the Phantoms received nine penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.