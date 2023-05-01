Celebrini, Swanson and Hrabal highlight USHL All-Rookie Teams

The USHL will be announcing its individual awards this week, starting Monday afternoon with the All-Rookie Teams. To view the full schedule of awards for this week, click here.

Forwards Macklin Celebrini (Chicago), Ryan Conmy (Sioux City) and Mac Swanson (Fargo), defensemen Will Felicio (Madison) and Artyom Levshunov (Green Bay) and Omaha goaltender Michael Hrabal took home first-team honors.

Macklin Celebrini

It was Macklin Celebrini’s world and the rest of the USHL was living in it this season. The potential top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft scored a league-leading 46 goals and 86 points this season, which were the most points by a U17 player in league history.

Celebrini also led the league with 21 power-play goals – which was also a Chicago single-season franchise record – and eight game-winning goals. He had 13 multi-goal games, which included four hat tricks and a five-goal performance on Feb. 18.

Celebrini played in 50 games as he left early to join Canada at the U18 World Championships. The Boston University commit was on pace to surpass the 100-point mark.

Ryan Conmy

Conmy was one the league’s most potent forwards with the puck on his stick and finished second among USHL rookies with 33 goals. His 33 goals also ranked fourth in the league overall.

The New Hampshire commit came in at No. 112 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings of the season and could return for one more USHL season. Conmy racked up 33-29-62 in 60 games and led the Musketeers in nearly every offensive category.

His 62 points were also 14th in the league overall.

Mac Swanson

The North Dakota commit played a key role in Fargo’s success with 12 goals and 55 points in 57 regular-season games. Swanson led all USHL rookies in assists (43) and his 55 points were tied for second on Fargo’s roster with Bret Link.

Fargo's Mac Swanson, center, celebrates his third-period goal against Sioux Falls with teammates Leo Gruba (5) and Kyle Smolen (17) at Scheels Arena on Friday, April 21, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

In a lineup that features several weapons and experienced forwards, the 17-year-old Swanson was a key playmaker and helped spark Fargo’s offense on a nightly basis — especially on the power play.

Swanson’s 20 power-play points also ranked third among USHL rookies.

Will Felicio

Felicio finished the regular season ranked second among USHL defensemen with 28 points (4-24-28) through 55 games.

Although he did it rather quietly on a Madison team that struggled for much of the season, Felicio’s 28 points are the most by a 16-year-old defenseman in USHL history.

Will Felicio of @MadCapsHockey making history 📚🔥 The previous record was 26. pic.twitter.com/aQR8444m5t — USHL (@USHL) April 13, 2023

Artyom Levshunov

Levshunov was one of the league’s best young blue liners with the puck on his stick this season. The Belarus native played in all 62 games for the Green Bay Gamblers and recorded 13 goals and 42 points.

His 13 goals were third among all USHL defensemen and his 42 points were fifth. Levshunov was also a lethal threat on the power play where he notched seven of his 13 goals.

The 6-foot-2, right-shot defenseman is an interesting name to follow as one of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Michael Hrabal

Hrabal came into the season as one of the most intriguing prospects between the pipes and was the second-highest-rated North American goalie on Central Scouting’s final rankings of the season.

Although his numbers might not jump out on paper, the UMass commit impressed in his first USHL season.

Hrabal finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 9-14-4-3 record, .908 save percentage, 2.86 GAA and recorded three shutouts.

He did it on an Omaha team that finished with the USHL’s second-worst record (17-16-5-4) and scored the league’s fewest goals (140). Hrabal will return to the USHL next season.

Second-Team

Sacha Boisvert, F, Muskegon

Trevor Connelly, F, Tri-City

William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown

Ty Hanson, D, Sioux City

Michael Hagens, D, Chicago

League awards are voted on by each member club’s General Manager after each club nominates their players for awards. The All-USHL Teams will be announced later Monday afternoon.