Junior and Prospects USHL

Celebrini strikes twice as Chicago Steel beat Team USA

The Chicago Steel defeated visiting Team USA 7-3 on Sunday.

Today at 7:06 PM

The Chicago Steel defeated visiting Team USA 7-3 on Sunday.

The first period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Steel.

The Steel scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Steel increased the lead to 7-2 early into the third period when Thor Byfuglien scored, assisted by Hunter Hady and Michael Hage .

Gabe Perreault narrowed the gap to 7-3 three minutes later, assisted by Zach Schulz and Will Vote.

Next games:

The Steel play Youngstown away on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre. The Team USA will face Madison at home on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.

