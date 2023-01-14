Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' winning run ended after game against Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' run of five straight wins ended on the road against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Friday's game at Dubuque Ice Arena finished 6-3.

The hosting Fighting Saints took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ryan St. Louis . Max Montes assisted.

The RoughRiders tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Eric Pohlkamp scored.

The Fighting Saints took the lead with a goal from Riley Stuart late into the first, assisted by Shawn O'Donnell and Gavin Cornforth .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Fighting Saints led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Dominic Elliott narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period, assisted by Riley Bassen .

Riley Stuart increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Max Montes.

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 6-3 with eight seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ryan St. Louis.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.