Junior and Prospects USHL

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders win on the road against Team USA

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders won when they visited Team USA on Monday. The final score was 5-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 11:01 AM

The hosting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Teddy Stiga. Austin Baker assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the RoughRiders.

Zaccharya Wisdom increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
