Cedar Rapids RoughRiders win on the road against Team USA

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders won when they visited Team USA on Monday. The final score was 5-2.

The hosting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Teddy Stiga. Austin Baker assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the RoughRiders.

Zaccharya Wisdom increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period.

The teams play again on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.