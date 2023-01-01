Cedar Rapids RoughRiders win on the road against Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders won the road game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints 6-1 on Saturday.

The visiting RoughRiders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Jacob Kraft scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by JJ Wiebusch .

The Fighting Saints tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Max Burkholder struck.

The RoughRiders took the lead in the first period when Zaccharya Wisdom scored.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the RoughRiders led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The RoughRiders increased the lead to 6-1 with 01.31 remaining of the third period after a goal from Nick Pierre .

Both teams were called for seven penalties.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Fighting Saints host Green Bay at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center and the RoughRiders welcome the Madison Capitols at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.