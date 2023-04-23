Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders win in shootout on the road to Des Moines Buccaneers

The Des Moines Buccaneers hosted the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Cedar Rapids was the stronger team. The final score was 2-1.

img_500275239_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:51 PM

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
