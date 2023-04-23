Cedar Rapids RoughRiders win in shootout on the road to Des Moines Buccaneers
The Des Moines Buccaneers hosted the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Cedar Rapids was the stronger team. The final score was 2-1.
