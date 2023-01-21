Cedar Rapids RoughRiders win 6-2 on the road against Green Bay Gamblers

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders won on the road on Friday, handing the Green Bay Gamblers a defeat 6-2.

The RoughRiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Kraft . JJ Wiebusch assisted.

The RoughRiders increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Jacob Kraft halfway through the first, assisted by Tyson Gross .

The RoughRiders increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Andy Moore beat the goalie, assisted by Joel Kjellberg .

The RoughRiders made it 4-0 with a goal from Nick Pierre .

Martins Lavins increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period, assisted by Dominic Elliott .

Raimonds Vitolins narrowed the gap to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Peter Kramer .

The Gamblers narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Nicholas VanTassell found the back of the net, assisted by Barrett Hall and Eli Sebastian .

Martins Lavins increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Andy Moore.

Both teams were called for eight penalties.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.