Junior and Prospects USHL

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders secure victory over Team USA

The 3-1 win on the road sealed the victory for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the series against Team USA. Cedar Rapids won in 2-1 games.

Today at 8:51 PM

The RoughRiders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Martins Lavins scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jack Musa .

The RoughRiders' Martins Lavins made it 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Colin Grable and Andy Moore .

Jack Musa scored midway through the second period, assisted by Andy Moore and Cade Littler.

Max Plante narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.