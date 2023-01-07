Cedar Rapids RoughRiders score twice in the third to beat Madison Capitols

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defeated the Madison Capitols 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Cedar Rapids pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Cedar Rapids' Eric Pohlkamp scored the game-winning goal.

The Capitols increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Trey Ausmus scored, assisted by Jonah Aegerter .

Five minutes into the period, Eric Pohlkamp scored a goal, assisted by Tyson Gross and Jacob Kraft , making the score 2-1.

Zaccharya Wisdom then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-2. Ryan Walsh assisted.

The RoughRiders took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Eric Pohlkamp netted one yet again, assisted by JJ Wiebusch . With that, Pohlkamp completed the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' comeback.

The RoughRiders have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Cedar Rapids at ImOn Ice Arena.