Cedar Rapids RoughRiders score and win with three goals in third period

The road-team Youngstown Phantoms were still very much in the game and winning against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders before the third period in the matchup. But then, Cedar Rapids made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The RoughRiders took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brendan Fitzgerald . Liam Lesakowski and Tyson Gross assisted.

The RoughRiders' Charlie Lurie increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first.

The RoughRiders increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Ryan Walsh found the back of the net, assisted by Eric Pohlkamp and Jacob Kraft .

The Phantoms made it 3-1 with a goal from Kenta Isogai .

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Hryckowian increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Eric Pohlkamp and Ryan Walsh.

Logan Renkowski increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ryan Walsh and Eric Pohlkamp.

Jacob Kraft increased the lead to 6-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Eric Pohlkamp and Ryan Walsh.

The RoughRiders were called for 11 penalties, while the Phantoms received 16 penalties.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.