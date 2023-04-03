Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have ended their losing streak after 3-5 vs. Des Moines Buccaneers

The game between the Des Moines Buccaneers and the hosting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders finished 5-3. Cedar Rapids' victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The visiting Buccaneers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Aiden Van Rooyan . Chase Ramsay and Lubomir Kupco assisted.

The RoughRiders' Zaccharya Wisdom tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Ryan O'Connell and Jack Musa .

The RoughRiders' Ryan Walsh took the lead late into the first, assisted by Isaac Johnson and Riley Fitzgerald .

The RoughRiders scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

Next up:

On Friday, the RoughRiders will play the Team USA at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena, and the Buccaneers will play the Force at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.