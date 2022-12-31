Cedar Rapids RoughRiders dig deep in the third to win against Youngstown Phantoms

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and the visiting Youngstown Phantoms were tied going into the third, but Cedar Rapids pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Phantoms took the lead when Justin Varner scored the first goal assisted by Blake Bechen and Brandon Svoboda .

RoughRiders' Andy Moore tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 1-1. Zaccharya Wisdom assisted.

The Phantoms took the lead early into the third period when Shane Lachance found the back of the net, assisted by Andrew Strathmann .

Colin Grable tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Zion Green and Eric Pohlkamp .

Nick Pierre took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Andy Moore and Jacob Kraft .

The RoughRiders increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.35 remaining of the third after a goal from Nick Pierre.

The RoughRiders were whistled for six penalties, while the Phantoms received nine penalties.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the RoughRiders hosting the Fighting Saints at 5 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena, and the Phantoms playing the Black Hawks at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.