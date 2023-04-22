Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders couldn't stop star-studded Des Moines Buccaneers from winning

img_500274835_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:58 PM

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and the Des Moines Buccaneers met on Friday. Des Moines came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-1.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Henry Bartle . Jak Vaarwerk and Chase Ramsay assisted.

Henry Bartle increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk.

Jacob Kraft narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Tyson Gross .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
