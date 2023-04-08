Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders beat in overtime Team USA

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders come away with the close win over Team USA on the road on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

img_500272489_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:32 PM

Cedar Rapids' Martins Lavins scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Team USA started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Austin Baker scoring in the first minute, assisted by Charlie Cerrato and Kamil Bednarik.

The RoughRiders tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Martins Lavins scored, assisted by Ryan O'Connell and Riley Bassen .

Zack Sharp took the lead in the middle of the third period.

The Team USA tied the score 2-2 with 52 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Logan Hensler, assisted by Charlie Cerrato and Brodie Ziemer.

Just over one minutes in, Martins Lavins scored the game-winner for the road team.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
