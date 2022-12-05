Cedar Rapids RoughRiders beat Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders won their road game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday, ending 6-2.

The RoughRiders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Liam Lesakowski . Ryan O'Connell assisted.

Zion Green scored early in the second period, assisted by Zaccharya Wisdom and Ryan Walsh .

Midway through, Eric Pohlkamp scored a goal, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian and Ryan Walsh, making the score 3-0.

Oliver Moberg narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Riley Stuart .

Martins Lavins increased the lead to 4-1 just one minute later.

Eric Pohlkamp increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later, assisted by Zaccharya Wisdom.

Eric Pohlkamp increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later.

Gavin Cornforth narrowed the gap to 6-2 three minutes later.

Next up:

The Fighting Saints host the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The RoughRiders will face Dubuque at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.