Cedar Rapids' Eric Pohlkamp of Baxter, Minn., among USHL players of the week

Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, forward Jake Richard of the Muskegon Lumberjacks and goaltender Jacob Fowler of the Youngstown Phantoms have been named the USHL Players of the Week.

Pohlkamp, a Bemidji State commit from nearby Baxter, Minnesota, had a hat trick in the RoughRiders' 6-2 win at Dubuque on Saturday. He registered eight shots in two games played last week. He also leads all USHL defensemen in scoring with seven goals and 13 assists through 19 games.

Richard, of Jacksonville, Florida, and a UConn commit, had three goals and four assists in three games last week for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He registered three points in Friday's game against the Chicago Steel and three points Saturday against Dubuque.

Fowler, of Melborne, Florida, went 2-0 against Green Bay in the American Cup, stopping all 28 shots against the Gamblers on Thursday and made the game-winning stop in the shootout on Friday. For the series, he stopped 62 of 66 shots for a 1.93 goals against average.

Fowler's 15 games played this season ranks third in the USHL.