Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
News reporting
News reporting


Cedar Rapids' Eric Pohlkamp of Baxter, Minn., among USHL players of the week

Pohlkamp, a Bemidji State commit from nearby Baxter, Minnesota, had a hat trick in the RoughRiders' 6-2 win at Dubuque on Saturday.

USHL logo with background.jpg
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 05, 2022 06:19 PM
Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, forward Jake Richard of the Muskegon Lumberjacks and goaltender Jacob Fowler of the Youngstown Phantoms have been named the USHL Players of the Week.

Pohlkamp, a Bemidji State commit from nearby Baxter, Minnesota, had a hat trick in the RoughRiders' 6-2 win at Dubuque on Saturday. He registered eight shots in two games played last week. He also leads all USHL defensemen in scoring with seven goals and 13 assists through 19 games.

Richard, of Jacksonville, Florida, and a UConn commit, had three goals and four assists in three games last week for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He registered three points in Friday's game against the Chicago Steel and three points Saturday against Dubuque.

Fowler, of Melborne, Florida, went 2-0 against Green Bay in the American Cup, stopping all 28 shots against the Gamblers on Thursday and made the game-winning stop in the shootout on Friday. For the series, he stopped 62 of 66 shots for a 1.93 goals against average.

Fowler's 15 games played this season ranks third in the USHL.

Related Topics: CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERSYOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMSMUSKEGON LUMBERJACKS
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
