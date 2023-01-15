Capitols execute another major trade; Madison sends Miko Matikka to Waterloo

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Capitols executed their second major trade in 48 hours Sunday morning, sending Miko Matikka to the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Matikka - a third-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes last summer - led Madison with 16 goals and 35 points in 28 games this season. The Denver commit is currently tied for eighth in the USHL in goals and fourth in points.

In return, the Capitols receive forward Oliver Flynn , a pair of draft picks and future considerations. The picks include a 2023 Phase I sixth-round selection and a 2023 Phase II second-round selection. Flynn has three goals and four assists in 29 games with Waterloo this season.

"There are only limited opportunities to get a player like Miko within a season," Waterloo general manager Bryn Chyzyk said in a statement. "With half of the schedule remaining, we made this move, because we are excited about what this team has done so far and want to give them every chance at success during the second half."

You know @RinzelSam and @emmcroteau are active Waterloo players who have been drafted by NHL teams.



Now find out about the @ArizonaCoyotes pick who is joining the Hawks after a trade announced today.https://t.co/1KlxH8K4zQ — Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) January 15, 2023

Madison also acquired Jack Brandt - who scored against the Steel Saturday night - and a pair of 2023 Phase II picks in Friday’s trade that sent Quinn Finley to Chicago. Matikka and Finley were first and third respectively on Madison’s roster with 35 and 27 points.

However, it's been a rough go in Wisconsin's capital city. Madison currently owns the USHL’s worst record at 8-22-1-1.

“We wish both Miko and Quinn well down the stretch with their respective teams,” Madison head coach Corey Leivermann told The Rink Live Sunday afternoon. “Chicago and Waterloo are getting two very talented players but also two great human beings. Hopefully both of those teams go on a run down the stretch and both kids can play for a Clark Cup.”

The Capitols have acquired Oliver Flynn, two draft picks, and future considerations from Waterloo in exchange for Miko Matikka.#GoCapsGo



Photos: Rosenau Photography & Stephanie Lyn Photography pic.twitter.com/68CQdjCqUt — Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) January 15, 2023

Matikka provides Waterloo with a power forward and another legitimate scoring threat. Standing at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, the right-shot winger has just one point over his last four games. However, Matikka opened the season with points in 14 of his first 15 games.

The Black Hawks have won six straight and currently sit third in the Western Conference - just one point behind Lincoln and five behind Fargo. Matikka’s Waterloo debut will likely come Friday as the Black Hawks visit Chicago.

The USHL trade deadline is Feb. 27.