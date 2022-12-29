Burkholder's two goals net Dubuque Fighting Saints victory over Waterloo Black Hawks

The Dubuque Fighting Saints defeated the hosting Waterloo Black Hawks on Wednesday, ending 5-2.

The hosting Black Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Zach Bade . Gavin Lindberg and Ben Robertson assisted.

The Fighting Saints tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Max Burkholder struck, assisted by Brayden Morrison and Max Montes .

The Fighting Saints took the lead in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Brayden Morrison, assisted by Jake Sondreal and Jayden Jubenvill .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Fighting Saints led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Ryan St. Louis increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Paxton Geisel .

Next games:

The Fighting Saints play against Youngstown on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Black Hawks will face Sioux Falls on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.