Burkholder strikes twice as Dubuque Fighting Saints beat Green Bay Gamblers

The Dubuque Fighting Saints defeated the visiting Green Bay Gamblers 5-3 on Saturday.

The Fighting Saints took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jake Sondreal . Oliver Moberg and Michael Burchill assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Max Burkholder increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Shawn O'Donnell .

The Fighting Saints scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Caelum Dick increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Lucas St. Louis .

The Gamblers narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 51 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Artyom Levshunov .

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 5-3 with three seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Max Burkholder.

Next up:

On Friday the Fighting Saints will play at home against the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena, while the Gamblers will face the Team USA road at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.