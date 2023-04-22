Brink's two goals net Madison Capitols victory over Green Bay Gamblers

The Madison Capitols won against the visiting Green Bay Gamblers on Friday, ending 6-3.

The Capitols took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brendan Lamb . Finn Brink and Colton Jamieson assisted.

The Gamblers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Peter Kramer late in the first.

The Capitols took the lead late in the first when Finn Brink scored, assisted by Oliver Flynn and Max Nagel .

The Capitols scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Finn Brink increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period.

Andrew Kuzma increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Oliver Flynn.

The Capitols increased the lead to 6-2 with 57 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Slava Tugolukov , assisted by Landen Gunderson .

The Gamblers narrowed the gap to 6-3 with 40 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Peter Kramer.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.