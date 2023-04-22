Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Junior and Prospects USHL

Brink's two goals net Madison Capitols victory over Green Bay Gamblers

The Madison Capitols won against the visiting Green Bay Gamblers on Friday, ending 6-3.

img_500274819_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:53 PM

The Madison Capitols won against the visiting Green Bay Gamblers on Friday, ending 6-3.

The Capitols took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brendan Lamb . Finn Brink and Colton Jamieson assisted.

The Gamblers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Peter Kramer late in the first.

The Capitols took the lead late in the first when Finn Brink scored, assisted by Oliver Flynn and Max Nagel .

The Capitols scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Finn Brink increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period.

Andrew Kuzma increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Oliver Flynn.

The Capitols increased the lead to 6-2 with 57 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Slava Tugolukov , assisted by Landen Gunderson .

The Gamblers narrowed the gap to 6-3 with 40 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Peter Kramer.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
