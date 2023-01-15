Bret Link and Jacob Napier in excellent shape as Fargo Force beat Sioux City Musketeers

On Saturday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Fargo Force defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 2-1.

The Force took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Napier .

The Force increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Bret Link found the back of the net, assisted by Mac Swanson .

Ben Doran narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the third period.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Musketeers hosting Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box, and the Force hosting Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.