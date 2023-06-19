Brady Zugec commits to Western Michigan after impressive showing at USHL main camp

GENEVA, N.Y. — Brady Zugec's hockey career has been on a steep trajectory over the past few months. After a solid season with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres at the 16U AAA level in 2022-23 and an impressive main camp for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, the New York native earned a commitment to play Division I hockey for Western Michigan — but that doesn't mean his hard work will stop anytime soon.

"Obviously, it's very cool. It's a nice pat on the back," Zugec said about his commitment, but noting that there is plenty of work to be done before he gets to campus in a few years. He still wants to get better every day and knows that he'll need to prove himself at the junior level.

The 16-year-old Zugec is listed as 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds. One of the reasons that he chose Western Michigan was its ability and track record of developing power forwards.

"My strengths are my size and my compete level," he told The Rink Live. "I play a hard-nosed style of game and I think I'm very tough to play against. I embrace that role. I know what I am out there, so I know what I have to do —and that's finish my checks, take pucks to the net, score a couple goals, things like that."

Congratulations to 06 forward Brady Zugec on his commitment to Western Michigan! pic.twitter.com/gIbnrXcoQ5 — Buffalo Jr. Sabres (@BuffaloJrSabres) June 13, 2023

Zugec was born and raised in Geneva, New York, which is located in between Rochester and Syracuse. He didn't originally come from a hockey family, but one day when his mom took him and his family to the rink, Brady and his twin brother Carson immediately took a liking to the sport. Brady is actually a triplet along with Carson and their sister Alyssa, so growing up they were all very close and spent a lot of time together. Carson and Brady have played hockey together their entire lives while Alyssa has been a big supporter of her brothers from the sidelines.

"We never really played a high level of hockey until we were like 13, so we always challenged each other. We just loved the game and we played every day like in the driveway or in the garage," said Brady.

The twins originally started playing AAA hockey for the Rochester Coalition in their 13U and 14U seasons before they made the team for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres program. It was a great opportunity for Brady and Carson, but it did require a long commute for practices multiple times a week as it's an hour and forty-five minutes just one way, so it was a big time commitment for the whole family.

Brady has thrived in the Jr. Sabres program the past two seasons. In 2022-23, he posted 75 points over 65 contests for the AAA squad. He started to catch the eyes of scouts and collegiate programs as he was selected for both the USA Selects 15 and 16's camp over the last two years.

On Jan. 1 of his sophomore year of high school, which is the very first day that college coaches could contact Zugec and initiate the recruiting process, Brady was originally talking with Cornell. He was interested in going there since the school was located just 45 minutes away in Ithaca, New York. He had conversations with the program and went on a visit there but discussions never really developed any further.

"It was getting to me a little bit, because I saw a bunch of other kids committing to schools and getting offers, and I was just like 'what do I have to do?'," he said about the recruiting process.

But his hard work and determination ended up paying off this summer as he had a great showing at main camp for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. Zugec was a 15th round Phase II pick of the USHL draft earlier this spring. As a young player, just 16, it's tough to make a USHL team, and as of now Zugec made the cut for the 30-man roster. Although that doesn't guarantee a spot for the entirety of next season, he plans on starting out the year with Green Bay and hopefully making the squad full-time.

After main camp happened, Zugec started to get a lot of looks from college programs. Western Michigan reached out and became very interested, very quickly.

"They liked what they saw and they wanted to scoop me up immediately," he said. "I always knew about their program, they're like a dream school for me especially because of what they do with big power forwards, so I knew if the opportunity came I was gonna take it."

Congrats to Brady Zugec, selected in the USHL Phase 2 @GamblersHockey pic.twitter.com/NC6sXOz8S3 — Buffalo Jr. Sabres (@BuffaloJrSabres) May 3, 2023

Zugec hasn't been able to take an official visit out to campus in Kalamazoo yet, but is hoping to do so this summer.

He already knows fellow WMU commit Michael Risteau, so he should have a familiar face when he gets to campus in a few years. Risteau is a Minnesota player who has most recently been skating for Benilde-St. Margaret's. The two met at the USA 15's camp a while back.

With his commitment out of the way, Zugec has plans of working hard to play with Green Bay this upcoming season in 2023-24, but he also signed a tender with the Northeast Generals of the NAHL, so he could end up there too. The upcoming year will bring a lot of new experiences to the New York native, including playing without his brother for the very first time.

"It's going to be a tough experience, there's going to be good times and bad times, but I'm chasing my dream so if that means I have to move away and leave him and my family, then that's what I have to do, but it's going to be hard," he said. "I spend every day with him, talk to him every day, I talk to my sister every day, we're always with each other and we've always been sort of stuck together because we're triplets and everything."

Zugec will plan to play for the Gamblers this year in 2023-24, but likely won't head to campus to play for the Broncos until at earliest 2025-26 since he will not turn 18 until November of 2024. He is eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.